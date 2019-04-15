Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Snuggle Up In Rare Instagram Snap

Couple goals alert!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are showing us their cuddly side in a rare Instagram post on Monday.

The “Detective Pikachu” star posted some behind-the-scenes pics from his Aviation Gin shoot in Croatia and it included a cute snap of him and Blake getting cozy on set.

The “A Simple Favor” actress is seen sitting on her hubby’s lap, wrapping him in a warm embrace — and the pair couldn’t have looked happier!

Ryan also gave his wife photo creds for the pics and shouted out his “Hitman’s Bodyguard 2” costar and “Blake Lively’s wife” Salma Hayek.

This pair is known for trolling each other on social media, so these sweet moments are definitely in short supply!

Last week, the “Gossip Girl” alum got flirty in the best way possible after her husband posted a promo video for his new movie, “Detective Pikachu.”

Referring to Ryan’s character Pikachu, Blake commented, “Is it wrong to say I’d tap that?”

To which Ryan responded, “This is easily the best fan-fiction I’ve ever read.”

As much as we love when they get all lovey dovey on us, we love that witty banter!