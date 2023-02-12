Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Reveal They Welcomed Baby No. 4

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially parents of four?! Sure looks like it!

The couple seemed to slyly announce their new addition on Instagram on Sunday, with a photo alongside Ryan’s mom, Tammy, in which Blake appeared to be without a baby bump.

The actress sported a fitted black tank tucked into mid-rise jeans while posing with her husband and mother-in-law, and followers immediately noticed her silhouette and flocked to the comment section to speculate the not-so-hidden meaning behind the post.



“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” Blake wrote in her caption, confirming that the snap was indeed taken that day, adding, “been busy” as a further tease.

The “Gossip Girl” alum, 35, and the “Deadpool” star, 46, are already parents of three daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and revealed they were expecting another little one last fall, with Blake simultaneously calling out invasive paparazzi hoping to snap her growing bump.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a heartwarming slideshow featuring multiple peeks at her belly.

Blake Lively Shares Cute Pregnancy Photos & Some with Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift View Gallery

She and Ryan keep famously private about their family life and have yet to directly confirm their fourth bundle of joy’s arrival, but fans have been understandably quick to congratulate the pair.

The baby isn’t Blake and Ryan’s only recent collaboration! Shortly after her eyebrow-raising Insta, she followed up with a look at the Super Bowl commercial for her Betty Buzz mixer brand, which Ryan narrates.

“Nepo Commercial. We couldn’t afford the Super Bowl. Or a celebrity endorsement. So I had a family member voice a commercial for the Puppy Bowl. Killin it,” Blake joked in her caption.

— Erin Biglow