Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Poses For A Pic With Salma Hayek

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the king and queen of Instagram one-liners – but this time Blake Lively had the last laugh!

The “A Simple Favor” actress threw some shade at her hubby in a comment on Salma Hayek’s Instagram post!

Salma posted a pic of her and Ryan on set of their new movie “The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2,” which left Blake Lively’s heart a little confused!

“Super conflicted over who I’m more in love with…This is going to take a minute,” she joked.

The sense of humor on these two is probably why they are our favorite Hollywood couple, TBH.

The “Gossip Girl” alum even got to mess with her husband in the promo of his new movie “Pokémon” in which Ryan will provide the voice of Pikachu.

In the clip called “Becoming Pikachu,” Ryan reveals that he forgot to pick up his daughters from school the day he found out he landed the role.

“I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard I got the role – well, I didn’t show up at school,” he said. “Because detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those little girls are. Who are they?”

To which Blake bluntly responded, “They’re our daughters. He just left them.”

She’s clearly not impressed (or not showing it at least) and we have never seen anything that defines “couple goals” better!