Blake Lively Sends Strong Message To Paparazzi While Sharing Personal Baby Bump Photos

Blake Lively is sharing her first pregnancy photos for baby No. 4 – and sending a powerful message to the paparazzi.

“The Rhythm Section” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps featuring her baby bump, including ones with her husband Ryan Reynolds and pal Taylor Swift.

In one, she lounged by the pool in a red swimsuit while Ryan wrapped an arm around her.

Another captured a cuddly moment with her and her sister, Robyn Lively. Another showed her and Taylor smiling for the camera.

Blake Lively Shares Cute Pregnancy Photos & Some with Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift View Gallery

In her caption, Blake took the opportunity to call out the paparazzi who had been stationed outside her home following her pregnancy news.

The “Gossip Girl” alum wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

She also shared gratitude those who support her and other famous families in their efforts to protect their children from the public eye, writing, “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘no kids policy.’ you all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

Lots of fans and famous friends applauded her message in the comment section, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, “This is fantastic.”

Blake revealed that she and Ryan were expecting their fourth child when she debuted her baby bump at the Forbes women’s summit on Thursday.

She and the “Deadpool” star are already proud parents to three daughters, 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and 2-year-old Betty.