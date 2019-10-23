Blake Lively Sticks Her Finger Up Ryan Reynolds’ Nose In Silly Birthday Snap: ‘I Picked A Good One’

Does anybody do birthdays better than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?!

The “Gossip Girl” alum proved once again that she and her hubby are the ones to beat when it comes to epic Instagram tributes on each other’s special day. Though the couple has been known to troll each other in the past, Blake went a sillier route this year and dug up a priceless selfie to wish Ryan a happy 43rd on Oct. 23.

“I picked a good one,” the 32-year-old wrote, captioning a pic that showed her finger nestled directly in Ryan’s left nostril.

“Happy birthday, @vancityreynolds,” she added, alongside a balloon emoji.

Fans loved Blake’s goofy, yet still romantic, message and flocked to the comment section with approval. The actress’ sister, Robyn Lively, also got in on the fun with another playful zing for the birthday boy.

“A crusty one alright,” she joked.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed an extra surprise in Blake’s post. The new mom of three tagged Ryan’s IG handle as expected, but chose a killer alias account for herself – supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s! The Brazilian stunner caught wind of the move and chimed in with a punchline of her own.

“Man I look good! I’m putting this on my freezer!” she teased, adding a happy birthday wish for Ryan.

Blake and the “Deadpool” star are no strangers to dropping key info on the sly.

Earlier this month, Ryan confirmed the arrival of his and Blake’s third child with a photo of the happy trio spending quality time together in the woods. Though their little one’s face was obscured in the cute family snap, Ryan did appear to slyly reveal the sex within his socially-conscious message.

“I love B.C.,” he wrote, referring to his native British Columbia, Canada. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

— Erin Biglow