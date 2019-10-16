Ryan Reynolds Shares First Photo Of Third Child With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is a proud dad of three!

Less than two weeks after reports surfaced that the “Deadpool” star and the “Gossip Girl” alum had welcomed their third child over the summer, Ryan confirmed the little one’s arrival with a sweet family photo.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the 42-year-old tweeted a pic of him, Blake and their newest bundle of joy spending time together in the woods. Though Ryan and Blake blurred their baby’s face in the snap, the actor did appear to slyly reveal the sex within his socially-conscious message.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Epically Trolls Blake Lively With Unflattering Photos On Her Birthday

“I love B.C.,” he wrote, referring to his native British Columbia, Canada. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

Ryan went on to include a link for voting info on Canada’s upcoming elections and share his pride for the attention to climate change he’s seen in recent years.

WATCH: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Total Relationship Goals & We Have The Proof!

He and Blake are also parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. In May, the actress revealed that she and her husband of seven years were expecting baby No. 3 when she debuted her growing bump alongside Ryan at the “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” premiere.

Congrats to the happy family of five!

— Erin Biglow