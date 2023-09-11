Blake Lively Turns Heads In Glittering Gold Jumpsuit At Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week Show

All that glitters! Blake Lively always sets the gold standard when it comes to fashion.

The actress, 36, turned heads in a shimmering Michael Kors jumpsuit for the designer’s star-studded New York Fashion Week show on Monday. Blake posed for photographers throughout the riverfront event, held at Domino Park with the Brooklyn Bridge providing a scenic backdrop.

Her ensemble featured a plunging scoop neck, bell bottoms and a chic belt cinched at the waist. Blake wore her signature blonde mane in loose curls and sported a caramel-colored manicure and glowing makeup to complete the look, also smiling for a snap with Michael himself.

The mom of four was far from the only famous face in attendance. Blake enjoyed the runway presentation from the front row, sitting next to fellow A-listers including Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt, “And Just Like That” star Nicole Ari Parker and Tiffany Haddish.

More celebrities in attendance included Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Hudgens, Ellen Pompeo, Kelsea Ballerini and Jenna Dewan.

Michael’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection featured a vacation-inspired theme and the icon shared in a message on his website that the line is “dedicated to the memory of all the remarkable journeys that I took with my mother,” noting that “holidays fill our lives with family, friendship, peace, joy, romance, laughter and inspiration.”