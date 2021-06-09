Blake Lively’s Father, Actor Ernie Lively, Dead At 74

Ernie Lively, longtime actor and Blake Lively’s dad, has died. He was 74.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” actor died on Thursday, a rep confirmed to NBC News. He reportedly suffered from cardiac complications. The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed the news of his passing and reported that Ernie was surrounded by his wife, Elaine, and their five children, including Blake, at the time of his passing.

Ernie was born Jan. 29, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, and rose to fame as an actor, securing his first rolel in 1975 on the hit show “The Waltons.” He nabbed parts in TV shows like “McCloud,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Falcon Crest,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” “The X-Files,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “The West Wing, That ’70s Show” and much more. He also had film credits that included playing Blake’s dad in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Turner & Hooch,” “American Pie,” and several others.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Elaine, whom he married in 1979. The couple have two children together, Blake, and Eric Lively. Ernie also adopted his wife’s children from a previous marriage: Lori, Robyn and Jason. Robyn, is best known for her work in “Teen Witch,” and “Karate Kid.”

Ernie previously suffered a heart attack in 2003, and in November 2013 was treated with stem-cell therapy as part of an experimental retrograde gene procedure, per the Salt Lake Tribune.