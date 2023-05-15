Blake Shelton Admits Final Weeks Of ‘The Voice’ Feel Like ‘Last Week Of School’

Blake Shelton has one more week as a coach on “The Voice,” but he isn’t getting emotional just yet.

“So far, it’s almost like that last week of school you know, it’s kind of a blow off week. That’s kind of how I feel right now,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s like I got my team all the way down here to the last week, they’re kind of on their own now anyway, ya know America is voting now. I help them a little bit in the studio, tell them what I think. It’s the last day of high school for me.”

With it being Blake’s last season, his fellow coaches are revealing if they’re worried about the country crooner winning one final time.

“I think it’s really just down to the fact that I got the best team, so I haven’t been worried at all about Blake,” Chance the Rapper said.

Niall Horan is one of the returning coaches next year, alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire. On the red-carpet the “Heaven” singer admitted what he thinks the incoming coaches.

“I tell you what, it’s going to be an amazing season,” he said. “I spent a bit of time with Reba, she came on like as a mentor during the season and she was so fun. She was such a good laugh, so I think her, and I will get on straight away. I don’t know John or Gwen at all, so I look forward to meeting them.”

And new coach Reba is already gearing up for Season 24 of the hit reality competition show!

“I got all of my advice that I’m ever going to take from Blake Shelton, so I am so ready,” she told Access.

The country legend also revealed what made her decide to sign on full time as a coach for the upcoming season.

“When I was doing the mega mentor, it was so much fun. I was totally interested in the kids when they would come in and sing, so talented,” she said. “That is just a refreshing thing to be around talented people, I love it. And if I could help anybody with anything that I’ve learned over the past 48 years then I think it’s my duty to do that and I’m going to enjoy doing it.”

As one country superstar gets ready to take their seat on the spinning red chair, another one leaves. But who could replace Blake? The 46-year-old has some suggestions on who could fulfill his legendary shoes.

“Whoever is willing to come into the show and start drinking you know, I would say by 3 p.m.,” he joked. “Whichever one of the new coaches is willing to do that, will be the one who fills my shoes.”

Watch “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. The finale will air Tuesday, May 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

