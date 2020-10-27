Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged!

The duo, announced the joyful news of their engagement with a snap posted to their Instagram accounts. In the sweet photo, Gwen and Blake are sharing a smooch while Gwen, 51, flashes her brand new sparkler!

Gwen captioned the photo, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Blake, 44, shared the same snap and captioned it, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!.”

The happy news comes as the couple approach their 5-year dating anniversary. The two first became an item back in November 2015 after meeting on the set of “The Voice,” and both recovering from recent heartbreak. Gwen had split with her husband, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake had split from his wife, Miranda Lambert.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Lovingly Embraces Gwen Stefani To Celebrate CMT Award Win

The pair have been loved up ever since meeting and spent the summer quarantined together at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma with Gwen’s three children. They reportedly relocated back to Los Angeles earlier this fall in order to settle into their dream home ahead of the kiddos’ school year. Gwen shares three children with her ex, Gavin: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, but it’s clear that Blake has also taken an active role in co-parenting her kids. Gwen shared a gushing post for Father’s Day, sharing how much her boys have loved having Blake in their life.

Gwen captioned a collage of snaps, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Cute Couple Shots!