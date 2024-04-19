Blake Shelton Dishes On Opening Ole Red Bar In Las Vegas: ‘A Perfect Country Music Venue’

Blake Shelton is opening his sixth Ole Red location with a bang!

The country superstar officially opened his new bar in Las Vegas this week with a two-day event that brought the honky tonk to the famous strip.

“It’s one of those places, I don’t care what time of day it is, you come wandering in here and you’re literally wondering into Nashville, Tennessee, and that’s super exciting to me because Las Vegas now has a portal to Nashville when you come through those doors,” Blake told Access Hollywood. “There’s live music on this stage all day long and it’s just perfect. It’s a perfect country music venue.”

Blake has opened five Ole Red locations across the country in Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma, but the 47-year-old said it was about time county music cemented it’s place in Las Vegas.

“To have this right on the strip and be toe to toe with everything up and down the strip is exciting, because country music does have a place at the table in Las Vegas, it always has and now it’s got a permanent place on the block and it’s really cool,” he added.

While chatting with Access, Blake also weighed in on Beyoncé stepping into country music with her latest album “Cowboy Carter.”

“Country music has always been about songs and songwriting and if that’s something that you’re really focused on, then it makes sense that you’d want to have a place in country music,” he told Access. “Gosh the world loves Beyoncé and if she loves country music and wants to make a country album then you know, I’ve been accused of making pop country music for the past 10 years then what could I say,” he added.

Ole Red Las Vegas is now open. There are also five other locations across the country.