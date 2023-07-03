Carrie Underwood Shows Off Matching Heart Tattoos She Got With Her Mom & Sisters

Carrie Underwood gets it from her mama!

The country superstar and her fam paid a permanent tribute to their bond this week by getting identical new tattoos – and they have Carrie’s mom to thank for the idea!

Carrie, 40, shared behind-the-scenes peeks at the adventure on Instagram, including photos of herself, mom Carole, and sisters Shanna and Stephanie all showing off their new heart-shaped body art. The vocalist opted to get her tat on the top of her foot while the others all got theirs on their respective wrists.

According to Carrie, she, Shanna and Stephanie didn’t think twice about saying yes to Carole but the “American Idol” winner did admit that they didn’t see the outing coming!

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’ I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️#WhatHappensInVegas,” she wrote in her caption.

The “Before He Cheats” singer went on to thank artist Darek Riley for “being so sweet to the Underwood girls,” and the tattooist shared his excitement about adding such famous clientele to his roster.

“Experiences like this make Las Vegas one of the coolest places to live! A huge thank you to the Underwood gals for coming by and spending the afternoon in my studio. I am so grateful,” he wrote on IG.

Carrie’s fresh ink marks a new milestone for her Sin City chapter. The Grammy winner’s Reflection residency at Resorts World wrapped its latest run on July 1 and will resume in September.

— Erin Biglow