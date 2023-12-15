Blake Shelton Explains Why He & Gwen Stefani Don’t Have New Year’s Eve Traditions

Blake Shelton is ready for 2024! The country music superstar and “The Voice” coach shared with Access Hollywood about his upcoming performance on “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” and why pal Trace Adkins was a must-have on the lineup.

“My first thought was, ‘Well, I’m not going to do it unless Trace can come down and do it with me,'” he said, adding, “I’m always looking for any excuse I can have to hang out with Trace, and especially to do music with him.”

Blake went on to jokingly call Trace a “grouch” and note why his friend and fellow singer is an ideal partner for holiday festivities.

“He’s this miserable, mean person but it’s fun to be around, because it’s like the Grinch,” Blake teased.

Other confirmed performers for “Nashville’s Big Bash” include HARDY, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Grace Bowers and more.

One artist who will be missing, however, is Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, who he praised for holding down the fort at home while he taped the special.

“It’s not often that one of us isn’t working,” he told Access, explaining why he and the music and fashion icon don’t have typical NYE traditions.

Though he and Gwen may not always get to share an in-person kiss at the stroke of midnight, he encouraged all celebrants to find someone to ring in the new year with.

“Absolutely. Do something. Kiss your dog or something,” he said.

Blake may be on board with many common NYE customs, but when it comes to the morning after he’s not one to hit the ground – or the gym – running.

When asked if he favors exercising on New Year’s Day, Blake made his thoughts clear.

“There’s no way. If you work out on Jan. 1, then f*** you,” he said, prompting everyone in the room to burst out laughing.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs Dec. 31 on CBS.