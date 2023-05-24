Niall Horan Says ‘The Voice’ Winner Gina Miles’ Talent ‘Just Stands Out’

Niall Horan had an epic win on his first season on “The Voice.”

On Tuesday, the first-time coach took home the victory when Team Niall singer Gina Miles won Season 23 of the reality competition show.

After Carson Daly called out her name, Gina looked shocked as Niall jumped out of his seat excitedly.

“It was just really crazy, I didn’t think they would call my name,” she told Access Hollywood. “Everybody had crazy performances since the beginning of the blinds, so I think everybody did really well and I’m happy to be here.”

The former One Direction star was also shocked when they called out her name and he told Access why he was so surprised by the win.

“I think we were all shocked because the level of talent in the final has just been. It could have been any of us, but apparently, it’s been the tightest win of all time,” he said.

‘The Voice’: Where Are Our Favorite Contestants Now? View Gallery

Although it was a close call, Niall always knew Gina had it in her to go all the way.

“I always kinda knew what she was capable of, from her first audition when she was like a nervous wreck,” Niall said. “I just knew she had a tone that would really spike the nations interest and a voice like that just stands out. The way she’s like constantly been herself on camera all the time, everywhere she’s been, it just speaks to people. I’m just so happy for her.”

Now that Gina’s journey on “The Voice” has come to an end, she’s reflecting on one of the lessons she learned on the series.

“People are like the most important thing,” she said. “Music is obviously what we all love to do but we can’t do it without everybody. It takes a whole village of people to make the show happen and make me look like this and make our stages and everything so it’s all about everybody, not just about music and TV, it’s about everybody there.”

“The Voice” will return this fall for Season 24.

-Emely Navarro