Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani For International Women’s Day

Blake Shelton is celebrating his powerhouse wife!

The country crooner took to Instagram to honor Gwen Stefani on International Women’s Day.

“There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!” He wrote alongside a picture of him leaning into his lady love from behind.

The pair, who were married in July 2021 at Blake’s Oklahoma home, haven’t been shy about showing off their affection for each other.

The 45-year-old even admitted that he doesn’t mind if his career starts to slow down because he is loving life at home with the “No Doubt” singer and her three kids.

Blake spoke to Lon Helton at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar in February and opened up about why he is excited for the next chapter of his life.

“You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys…and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff,” he said.

Gwen shares her three sons, 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 8-year-old Apollo, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

On Valentine’s Day the “Rich Girl” singer posted a never-before-seen video of herself and her new husband kissing her youngest son.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world,” she captioned the video.

