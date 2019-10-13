Blake Shelton Officiates Pal Trace Adkins’ Wedding To Victoria Pratt In New Orleans

Blake Shelton knows how to step up for a close friend’s big day!

“The Voice” coach officiated the wedding ceremony between fellow country star Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12. Trace shared a priceless photo of the nuptials on Instagram, showing him and his bride smiling at the altar together with Blake beaming at the mic with notes in hand.

Trace, 57, and Victoria, 48, reportedly said “I do” at the Maison Montegut in the historic French Quarter. Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani was performing in Las Vegas at the time of the festivities but shared her well wishes for the lovebirds, writing “Congrats!” in the comment section of Trace’s post and sharing a photo of the pair on her Instagram story.

Both couples hit the red carpet together in August in support of Trace’s film “Bennett’s War.” Just days later, Blake dropped his track “Hell’s Right” featuring his longtime pal and collaborator, whom he praised as one of the most “underrated country artists out there.”

He “brings a certain quality to any recording that nobody else can touch,” Blake said of Trace over the summer, per People.

“The guy’s go so much personality in his voice and the way he sings,” he added.

This is Trace’s fourth marriage and Victoria’s second. The newlyweds have reportedly been linked since 2014, the same year their movie “The Virginian” was released.

— Erin Biglow