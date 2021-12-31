Blake Shelton Reflects On 2021 With Gwen Stefani: ‘2021 Was One For The Books

2021 was a good year for Blake Shelton – because he married Gwen Stefani!

Blake posted a video on his Instagram on Friday, looking back at the year and what it included. And the video began and ended with his number one leading lady – Gwen. The duo tied the knot in July in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch, and Blake made sure to include some sweet memories from the special day in his 2021 recap video.

“2021 was one for the books.. Let’s see what ya got 2022!!! C’mon!!!,” Blake captioned the video.

It’s been an incredible year for the country superstar. Not only did he and Gwen tie the knot, he also did a little work on putting their love story to words. Earlier this year he revealed that in lieu of vows, he wrote a song for Gwen, “We Can Reach The Stars.” Blake shared the special meaning behind the song on his Instagram and also included it in his album. “Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead… #WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now.

In his video recap, Blake also included photos from this past season of “The Voice” and a lookback at some of his major business ventures with his Smithworks Vodka and latest album, “Body Language,” which he released in May this year.

