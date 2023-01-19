Blake Shelton Teases What’s To Come At Forthcoming Ole Red On Las Vegas Strip (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton is breaking ground on a brand-new project in Sin City!

The “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer is preparing to open a new location of Ole Red – his famous restaurant, bar and live music venue – in Las Vegas.

Access Hollywood exclusively chatted with Blake at his bar’s forthcoming spot on the Strip, which is under construction and expected to open its doors later this year.

“I think it’s a perfect place for an Ole Red, to be honest with you, because so many country music fans come here and there’s not always country music available,” Blake told Access. “I know there’s residencies and stuff, but now there will be a place on the Strip that’s country music’s home seven days a week here in Las Vegas, with live music all the time. So, I’m super excited about that.”

Blake says country music fans who stop by the Vegas location once it opens can expect everything they’ve come to love about Ole Red: namely good food, drinks and tons of music.

“We’re really all about what’s happening on that stage all the time,” he explained. “There’s music on the stage at Ole Red from the time the doors open ’til they close. I can’t think of any other venue like that, and we’re super proud of that, because we wanted it to be about the artists that are performing there and giving them a platform.”

The country crooner added that Ole Red has been “a great stepping stone” for artists from “The Voice.”

“So many times you can come and find them playing at one of the Ole Reds – sometimes as early as the next couple of weeks after they’ve been on national television,” he shared. “It’s great. It’s been an awesome home for a lot of different artists.”