Blake Shelton Wrote A Song For His Wedding Vows To Gwen Stefani And Cried As He Sang To Her, Carson Daly Reveals

Carson Daly joked that he was like the blabbing uncle after officiating Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding over the weekend, and spilling so many of the dreamy details on the “Today” show on Tuesday.

Carson, who witnessed the pair’s love from the start on the set of “The Voice,” shared how it was truly special to be a part of their big day and help them become Mr. and Mrs. in front of their family and close friends. He also shared that Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, were also a part of the special day.

“Still can’t get over how special this weekend was with Gwen and Blake. On Saturday, my friends #GwenStefani and #BlakeShelton tied the knot in Oklahoma in a blend of country and glamour. I had the honor of officiating the wedding and shared a little bit about the big day on TODAY,” Carson captioned the video of his “Today” show segment.

“I went to them months ago and said, ‘I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn’t just do the repeat after me,'” Carson recalled to “Today.” “They were really reluctant to do that, but … it’s two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words.”

And it sounds like both Gwen and Blake put their own special and unique spin on the wedding vows!

“At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, ‘Since I was a little girl …’ And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church. … It was so perfect,” Carson continued. “I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’ And Blake starts by saying, ‘Gwen’s always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.’ “Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her. … Not a dry eye in the house.”

In Carson’s opinion, the song could be a major hit, but it’s unclear if it will make it to an audience beyond the roughly 40 friends and family members who attended the wedding. Its working title is “Reach the Star,” Blake told Carson.

Earlier in the day, Carson also shared some extra special photos from the wedding festivities and captioned the snaps, “Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!”

Talk about an incredibly monumental day for the couple!

