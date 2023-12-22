Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Engaged

Seems like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together are engaged, sources confirm to multiple outlets.

A source told People, who first broke the news, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them.” Speculation first began earlier this week when Suki was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as the couple were seen walking around London in photos published by TMZ.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Romance In Photos View Gallery

In November, the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star took the stage at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico and shocked fans when she subtly shared the news that she was expecting.

In a TikTok video posted by MTVLA, the 31-year-old donned a glittery dressed and alluded to her baby bump. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she joked showing off her stomach. “I’m not sure if it’s working.” ”

The Batman star” and his longtime love tend to keep their romance private but have been together for more than 5 years. The couple sparked romance rumors in July 2018 and have been inseparable ever since.

Suki also showed off her maternity fashion at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in early December and exuded glamour on the red carpet. She stunned in a romantic red dress with lots of tulle and sweetly cradled her bump as she posed for photos. The moment marked her first red carpet appearance since she announced her pregnancy last month.

