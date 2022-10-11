Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge Reunite For World Tour and New Music

Blink-182 is back!

Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are reuniting and releasing new music. It’s the first time that the trio have been in the studio together in 10 years.

The band announced on Tuesday with a funny and risqué double entendre-video which revealed that they will be releasing a new song titled “Edging” on Friday and will also be embarking on a world tour for the first time since 2015.

The group has been going through some personal struggles with Mark Hoppus’ recovery from his 2021 cancer battle and Travis Barker was recently hospitalized due to pancreatitis earlier this year.

Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus formed Blink-182 in 1992 and Travis Barker joined them as the drummer in 1998. They were together until 2005 when they began having their own independent projects. The band reunited in 2009 and released new music and went on tour however Tom left the band in 2015. Matt Skiba from Akaline Trio joined the group to fill in.

Their tour will include stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. They will also be performing at at the When WE Were Young festival and Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Brazil.