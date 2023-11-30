‘The Kardashians’: Penelope Disick Judges Kourtney Kardashian For Being ‘So Braggy’ About Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick isn’t the biggest fan of her mom’s pregnancy style.

On the Season 4 finale of “The Kardashians” the family hit the road with Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 as they traveled to their concert in San Diego, but the trip didn’t kick off without a hitch.

While on the tour bus with Kourt, Travis, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and a friend, Penelope expressed her discomfort with her mom showing off her bare baby bump underneath her unzipped jacket, telling her, “Mom, please.”

The comment appeared to catch Kourtney by surprise which prompted Khloé to explain, “She doesn’t like that your belly is out.”

“Oh you want me to zip it up,” Kourtney responded.

“You’re so braggy with your stomach,” the 11-year-old said before Kourtney quickly teased, “It’s for you, P!”

Travis then asked P is if it “was too much,” to which Penelope quickly responded, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Although Penelope might not be the biggest fan of Kourt’s pregnancy style, Khloé defended her sister’s fashion choices in a confessional.

“Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it. To have this experience with her and her husband, it’s so sweet and it makes me so happy for her,” Koko said.

Since the episode was filmed, Kourtney and Travis have welcomed their baby boy.

According to a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood earlier this month, the couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker on Nov. 1 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Fans got to see Kourtney and Travis’ gender reveal party on the season finale of “The Kardashians,” where the Poosh founder revealed she was shocked by the baby’s gender.

“I’m honestly completely surprised,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “Travis, he felt that it was a boy the whole time and we’re just both so happy.”