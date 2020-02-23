Blue Ivy Carter Makes History With First NAACP Image Award Win For Collab With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter is following in her family’s famous footsteps!

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won her first official award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Friday night, during the non-televised portion of the ceremony. Blue won in the category of Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl” from the album “The Lion King: The Gift.” Blue sings in the chorus of the song and earned a writing credit for her collaboration with Beyoncé, WizKiD and SAINt JHN.

Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, couldn’t be happier with the win, and took to Instagram to share her pride. “Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for [singing] and writing on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from the Album The Gift,” Tina captioned next to a still of Blue Ivy from the “Spirit” music video. “The youngest artist to win a major award👏🏾👏🏾Grandma is soo proud of you❤️❤️❤️ 8 years old!!!!🙏🏾❤️ You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice ❤️.”

And mom didn’t do so bad herself at the ceremony. Queen Bey took home six NAACP Awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Live Album for “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Outstanding Variety Series or Special for her “Homecoming” Netflix documentary, and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Congrats, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé!