Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing On Set Of ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized, a source close to Odenkirk tells Access Hollywood.

The actor was on the set of his hit series, “Better Call Saul” when he collapsed and was then rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The actor’s current condition hasn’t been revealed including whether he was unconscious when he was transported, but a source close to the 58-year-old also told TMZ, who first reported the story, that Odenkirk is still receiving care at the hospital.

A source close to Odenkirk tells Access Hollywood the incident occurred while filming in New Mexico.

Odenkirk is best known for his role as attorney Saul Goodman in the hit series “Breaking Bad” and the subsequent spinoff, “Better Call Saul” which is currently filming its sixth and final season.

It’s unclear how far the studio is in filming the final season, and how Odenkirk’s medical incident will effect production.

STORY DEVELOPING…