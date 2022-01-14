Bob Saget Laid To Rest: John Stamos, John Mayer & More Attend Funeral For ‘Full House’ Star

Bob Saget’s loved ones have bid him a final farewell

The late “Full House” star was laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, Access Hollywood has learned.

In addition to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, the comedian’s longtime friends and colleagues including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and more were also reportedly in attendance.

Bob Saget’s Life In Photos View Gallery

Stamos told Twitter followers hours earlier that he was bracing for the difficult event and shared a prayer to help ease his emotional turmoil.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” he wrote.

Saget died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., the local Sheriff’s department confirmed on Twitter. He was 65 years old. Authorities responded to the venue around 4 p.m. after hotel security found the actor unresponsive in his bed.

Law enforcement said in a press release that Saget was pronounced deceased at the scene and detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use. An official cause of death has yet to be made public.

The night before his passing, Saget performed at a comedy club in Jacksonville, Fla., and shared a now-bittersweet reflection on how his career had come full circle.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he wrote in part, captioning an Instagram selfie from the stage.

— Erin Biglow