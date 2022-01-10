Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Shares Last Text That Her Dad Sent Before His Death

“Full House” fans aren’t the only ones mourning a sad loss after Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom passed away at 65 years old. His family is shared in a statement that they are devastated over his unexpected passing.

Bob’s oldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, 34, revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from her late dad prior to his death. It appeared that the message was sent ahead of his last stand-up comedy show in Florida on January 8.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” Bob wrote, in response to a previous text message from his daughter.



Bob is also survived by his daughters Lara Saget, 32, and Jennifer Saget, 29, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer. The couple were married from 1982 until 1997.

The actor married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo in October 2018, at Shutters at The Beach in Santa Monica, more than two years after they began dating. The “Full House” star slid into Kelly’s DMs and after meeting the Chicago-native, who has a popular travel and food show, and things clicked.

The actor died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., the local sheriff’s department confirmed.

TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reports that authorities responded to the venue around 4 p.m. after hotel security found Saget unresponsive in his room. The sheriff’s department said in a press release that Saget was pronounced deceased at the scene and detectives found no sign of foul play.

