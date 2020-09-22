‘Full House’ Cast Reunites For Sweet Musical Tribute To Golden Retrievers

The Tanners love their furry friends!

“Full House” cast members John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin reunited in honor of National Dog Week for a musical tribute to Golden Retrievers, most notably the sitcom’s late four-legged stars Comet and Cosmo.

The group performed the sweet song, “Gotta Love a Golden,” written by show creator Jeff Franklin, in a music video that was released on the 33rd anniversary of the series premiere on Sept. 22, 1987. The television producer’s two dogs, Woody and Lola, took center stage in the special project to raise awareness about PetSmart Charities.

“As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide,” Jeff said in a statement. “My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on ‘Full House’ and Cosmo on ‘Fuller House’ brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched.”

Cosmo, who sadly passed away at age 4 in December 2019 due to complications from surgery, was actually the great-grandpup of Comet, who died from cancer in 1998.

At the time, Candace mourned the loss by sharing photos from his time on set of the Netflix reboot, which wrapped its fifth and final season in 2020. “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven,” she wrote. “I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now.”

She added, “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

— Gabi Duncan