Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Pays Tribute To Late Father: ‘My Dad Loved With Everything He Had’

Bob Saget’s daughter is reflecting on the depths of her dad’s love for others.

Lara Saget, who is the second-eldest of Bob and ex-wife Sherri Kramer’s three girls, paid tribute to her father in a touching Instagram post on Thursday.

The 32-year-old shared a childhood photo of her hanging out on set as her dad leaned in close, gazing into her eyes.

Lara then addressed her caption “to anyone afraid to love.”

“Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she wrote. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more.”

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest,” she added.

Bob died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65 in a Florida hotel room, where he was staying following a series of stand-up comedy shows in the area.

The “Full House” alum left behind daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, as well as his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Love Story In Photos View Gallery

In her first Instagram post following his passing, Kelly reflected on her husband’s loving nature.

“He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it,” she wrote in part. “Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

She added, “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter.”