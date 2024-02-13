Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter’s cause of death has been determined.

The 41-year-old sister of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and late pop star Aaron Carter died of the “combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to a report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department obtained by multiple outlets on Tuesday.

The news comes nearly two months after Bobbie Jean passed away on Dec. 23 at 41 years old.

Nick issued his first statement on the tragedy in a heartfelt Instagram post last month in which he shared a throwback photo of him and Bobbie Jean posing together as children.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken,” he wrote in his caption. “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie Jean’s death is the latest in a series of devastating losses for the Carter family. Aaron died in November 2022 at age 34, and their sister, Leslie Carter, passed away a decade earlier in 2012. She was 25.

Nick and his other sister, Aaron’s twin Angel Carter, are the family’s surviving siblings.

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2023 View Gallery

Their mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ after Bobbie’s death that she was “in shock” and needed “time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Jane went on to ask for prayers for Bobbie Jean’s daughter, Bella, 8, who previously lost her father and is now reportedly in the care of an aunt.

Bobbie Jean appeared alongside Nick, Aaron, Leslie and Angel on the E! reality series “House of Carters” in the 2000s.