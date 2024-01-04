Nick Carter Breaks Silence On Sister Bobbie Jean’s Death In ‘Heartbroken’ First Statement

Nick Carter is ready to grieve out loud.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 43, issued his first statement since the death of younger sister Bobbie Jean, who passed away on Dec. 23 at age 41.

Nick shared a bittersweet throwback photo of him and Bobbie Jean posing together as children and he reflected on the tragedy in a mournful caption.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie Jean died just over a year after her and Nick’s younger brother, Aaron Carter. He was 34. Their sister, Leslie Carter, passed away in 2012 at age 25. Nick and his other sister, Aaron’s twin Angel Carter, are the family’s surviving siblings.

Their mother, Jane, told TMZ after Bobbie’s death that she was “in shock” and needed “time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Jane went on to ask for prayers for Bobbie Jean’s daughter, Bella, 8, who previously lost her father and is now reportedly in the care of an aunt.

Bobbie Jean appeared alongside Nick, Aaron, Leslie and Angel on the E! reality series “House of Carters” in the 2000s. Her cause of death has yet to be made public.