Boston Red Sox Share Jennifer Lopez Tribute After A-Rod Breakup: ‘We Miss You’

The Boston Red Sox are showing Jennifer Lopez major love! The baseball team shared a TikTok video captioned “Miss you, J-Lo” with a special message for the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer. The sweet tribute was set to an instrumental version of Zara Larsson’s “Never Forget You.”

The video showed showed JLO attending a Red Sox game back in July 2019, which she went to at the time with her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez. Alex was there to broadcasted for Sunday Night Baseball. The text on the video caption read, “To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. Come back soon. We miss you.”

The Red Sox are clearly trying to get Jenny back on their block – and the timing couldn’t be more perfect given that Jennifer recently split from ARod, a standout player for their big rivals the New York Yankees.

ARod and Jennifer broke off their two-year engagement in April and announced their split in a joint statement, which Access Hollywood obtained.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the pair share.

Shortly after their breakup, JLo was spotted spending time with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, who happens to be a big Red Sox fan.

What’s more? Jennifer and Ben’s recent rekindling didn’t stop at the Los Angeles meetup. The two jetted off to Montana together for a days-long vacation. So could be Bennifer be back on?

Well there’s clearly one person voting for the Bennifer home team – the Red Sox!