Bow Wow Welcomes First Child With Model Olivia Sky

Bow Wow is a dad of two! The 33-year-old rapper confirmed the birth of his first child with model Olivia Sky on Twitter, sharing a sweet photo of a sleeping baby with the caption, “Man you gone take all the girls.”

Bow Wow is already a dad to 9-year-old Shai Moss, who he shares with ex Joie Chavis.

The “Shortie Like Mine” rapper sparked speculation that he fathered a second child earlier this month when he released the song “D.W.M.O.D (Dealing With My Own Demons),” in which he hinted that Shai had a brother.

“Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say / That’s gonna be one of them talks we have face to face / I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in ‘em / I’m peeping on the swag and see the resemblance,” he raps on the track.

“Seen the boy three times, why would I lie? / Baby mom brings him through so we can spend some time / And if he’s mine, I’m stepping up,” he continues. “Kobe set that example, you know I send my blessings up / I told you dealing with me was going to be hard to do (facts).”

Congratulations on the new bundle of joy!

— by Katcy Stephan

