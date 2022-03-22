Boy Slams Into Sloth During Zip Line Tour In Costa Rica: See The Wild Video!

Sometimes you just want to see the wildlife up close, but one kid got more than he bargained for when he slammed right into a sloth on a zip line tour in Costa Rica.

In a shocking video posted to Go.Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna’s Instagram account, a boy can be seen heading out to enjoy the tour of the jungle from a top down view. That is right up until he slams right into the slow-moving sloth, who was hanging along the zip line.

“I just clocked it straight in the face!” exclaimed the unnamed child in the disastrous clip, which was filmed March 13 at the, and is now racking up tens of thousands of clicks on Facebook and Instagram.

The viral video ends with the boy dangling on the line while the seemingly unassuming sloth move along. According to reports, neither boy nor the sloth sustained any injuries.

