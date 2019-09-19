Brad Pitt Recalls Guest Starring On ‘Friends’ Nearly 18 Years Ago: ‘I Flubbed My First Line’

Brad Pitt is taking a walk down memory lane!

The 55-year-old actor reminisced about his guest-starring role on “Friends” almost 18 years ago during an interview with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at the “Ad Astra” premiere in Los Angeles. “Great cast, man,” he said. “I mean, they laughed and really had a great time with each other.”

Brad appeared in the hilarious Thanksgiving episode titled “The One With the Rumor” as Will Colbert, an old high school classmate of Rachel, Monica and Ross. “I flubbed my first line,” he revealed. “We had to stop and start again.”

The Oscar nominee also chowed down on space food on the red carpet with Sibley while discussing his latest performance on the big screen. “Tell you what, I have a lot of respect for those astronauts,” he said after eating a frozen strawberry.

Brad also described the James Gray-directed movie as an “Odysseus journey to the outer reaches of space. It’s great action sequences with this real investigation of self. It’s a really beautiful film.”

— Gabi Duncan