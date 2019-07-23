Brad Pitt Says Chemistry With Leonardo DiCaprio Was Automatic: ‘We Had A Lot To Laugh About and Catch Up On’

Brad and Leo together at last!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s first co-starring roles are finally here in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” The A-listers came together to play a washed-up TV actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) in 1969 Los Angeles.

Leo and Brad spoke to Access at the film’s epic premiere and said their chemistry was instant, “Yeah, it was pretty automatic for us,” Brad said. “I mean, we’ve been crossing paths for a couple of decades now, you know we came on the scene at the same time, we reside in the same eco-system, so we had a lot to laugh about and catch up on.”

WATCH: Mike Moh Who Plays Bruce Lee In ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Calls Brad Pitt ‘Down To Earth’

In addition to the actors’ renowned careers, Leonardo attributed much of their ease together to Quentin’s work on their characters for the film. “The great thing about Quentin Tarantino is he sets up these amazing backstories for you,” Leo explained. “So we already went on set, not only living in LA, knowing this environment, this culture, but we knew these relationship dynamics . . . the second we were on set we knew who these guys were. It was one of the easiest fits I’ve ever had.”

The Oscar-winners also gushed about each other’s filmography and shared what roles they’d like to swap!

WATCH: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Totally Fanboyed Over Luke Perry & We Don’t Blame Them One Bit

“He’s done a lot of great roles, a lot of great performances,” Leo said. “Look from ’12 Monkeys,’ which people should see, to obviously ‘Fight Club,’ all the way to the beginnings of his career. I mean, ‘Thelma & Louise,’ he’s made amazing choices.”

As for what role Brad would like to take from Leo, he laughed, “I’ll jump on any Scorsese film!”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” opens in theaters July 26.