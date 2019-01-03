Be still “A Star Is Born” fans, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will hit the stage together at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and will open the show as presenters for the first category!

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna confirmed the news exclusively to Access’ Scott Evans at the Golden Globes red carpet rollout in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Tatna added that the nominees for the category will definitely be A-list!

The all-star duo have taken award season by storm already, scooping up multiple nominations for their roles as Ally and Jackson Maine. The movie earned five nods for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actress In A Drama, Best Actor In A Drama, Best Director and Best Original Song.

Both actors are predicted to bring home big wins this Sunday for their work — and hello, after “Shallow” has been playing on repeat since the movie’s debut it’s hard to see how they couldn’t win.

Other Golden Globes presenters were announced Thursday and include, Dick Van Dyke, Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Kaley Cuoco.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

