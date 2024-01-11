Bradley Cooper, Lily Gladstone And More Stars Get Honored At National Board Of Review Awards

Bradley Cooper is proud to be honored at the National Board of Review Awards Gala.
The “Maestro” star and director was given the NBR Icon Award on Jan. 11.
“I’m just sort of happy to be here in a room with Martin Scorsese and Paul Giamatti, truly,” he told Access Hollywood. “You know like that’s the thing about this award show, it’s always wonderful people. And I’ve been lucky to be here for a couple of times throughout the years so that’s why I’m happy to be here.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone was honored with the Best Actress award and when she talked to Access, she revealed how she is keeping her energy up in the midst of award season.
“You grab sleep whenever you can,” she said. “But honestly the most energy is just coming from seeing how it’s landed with people who feel represented you know.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon” also won best director, best film and achievement in cinematography.
Below is a complete list of the 2023 NBR award winners:
- Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper
- Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
- Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives
- Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw
- Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon