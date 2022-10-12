Brandy Hospitalized After Suffering A Seizure (Report)

Brandy Norwood has reportedly suffered from a seizure, according to TMZ.

The 43-year-old “Love Again” singer was at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday afternoon when Emergency Medical Services were called to allegedly help her after suffering a seizure.

The EMS then transported Brandy to a local hospital.

TMZ reports that “The Boy Is Mine” songstress is still in the hospital with her parents by her side, and that she will recover.

It is unclear what caused the seizure.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Brandy’s representatives for comment.