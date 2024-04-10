BravoCon Set To Return To Las Vegas In 2025, Skipping 2024

Bravoholics are just going to have to wait a little bit longer to whoop it up again at BravoCon!

Following last year’s event, which brought 27,000 fans and more than 160 Bravo stars together in Sin City, BravoCon is set to return at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on Nov. 14-16, 2025.

But fans will still be able to get up close and personal with their favorite Bravolebrities this year!

“Watch Party by Bravo” will kick off this spring in New York and Los Angeles and will give Bravoholics a chance to watch advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks of the Bravo hottest shows.

More information on those events and tickets for BravoCon 2025 will be available at a later date!