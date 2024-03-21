Brittany Cartwright Reveals Why She Left Jax Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittany Cartwright is sharing her side of the story.

On this week’s episode of “Housewives Nightcap,” Brittany and her estranged husband Jax Taylor get honest about their separation in their first joint interview together since announcing their split earlier this year.

Brittany reveals she is the one that made the decision to put their relationship on pause, explaining exclusively to co-host Lauren Herbert, “We just haven’t been getting along for a very long time and I deserve to be happy. So, I just decided to take some time and have some alone time for a while, while we figure things out.”

As far as the rumors that the two are faking their breakup for publicity, Jax shared, “I don’t know who would do this for a publicity stunt, especially when you have a child.”

Adding, “That’s kind of disgusting.”

