Brendan Fraser Bursts Into Tears After Critics Choice Win: See The Emotional Moment

Brendan Fraser couldn’t fight back the tears at The Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

After hearing his name announced as the winner for Best Actor for his work on “The Whale,” Brendan immediately burst into tears and looked visibly overcome with emotion as he hugged and kissed his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

He then went on to hug the writer of his film as well as his co-star Sadie Sink. Brendan appeared shocked by the win as he made his way to the stage and got congratulatory hugs and handshakes from fellow actors.

“This movie, ‘The Whale,’ it’s about love, redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible…Hong Chau, who should have her own movie face on every character she’s ever played. And Sadie ink, she is incredible. Who are you? It took me 32 years to get here. Your talent. Ty Simpkins. You won every day. Sam Hunter, you’re my lighthouse,” Brendan began.

“And Darren Aronofsky… I was in the wilderness. I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. And like all best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be…If you struggle with obesity or you feel like you are in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Brendan closed his speech to a sea of cheers.

And his night didn’t stop there. Inside the press room, he was also overcome again by tears, barely able to get his words out as he stifled sobs.

Talk about an epic night for Brendan!

