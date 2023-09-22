Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Engaged

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are headed down the aisle!

The happy couple announced on Friday’s episode of their “Old·ish” podcast that they are engaged.

“Are you engaged?” their co-host Randy Spelling asked. To which Sharna responded, “Yeah! Yeah we are, he proposed to me!”

“I did the thing,” Brian responds.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess’ Love Story In Photos View Gallery

As for when he popped the question? The pro dancer shared that he asked her two months ago during a surprise party for Brian’s 50th birthday.

“When we were doing his birthday wishes and whatever with the cake and people were saying things they loved about him, one of my good friends, he accidentally referred to me as, ‘I love you, Brian and I love your wife.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my god I’m so sorry I just think of you that way!’ And it was like, oh you must have been clued onto something,” Sharna gushed.

The couple welcomed their first child together in June 2022.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star also shares son Kassius Lijah with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with his ex-wife Megan Fox.