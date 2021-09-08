Olivia Jade, Amanda Kloots, Kenya Moore & More Stars Announced As ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Celebrities

The season 30 celebrity contestants of “Dancing with the Stars” has been revealed.

On Wednesday, the full line-up of the stars competing for the mirror ball trophy were revealed on “Good Morning America.”

The reality competition show already announced that Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and YouTube star JoJo Siwa were joining its latest season premiering on Sept. 20.

Joining them are Amanda Kloots, Brian Austin Green, Christine Chiu, Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Martin Kove, Matt James, Melanie C, Melora Hardin, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The celebrity and pro pairings won’t be revealed until the season premiere episode but the dancers returning to this season include, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.