Brian Hickerson is setting the record straight about his girlfriend Hayden Panettiere’s parenting situation.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that the “Nashville” alum “hasn’t had much time” with her 4-year-old daughter Kaya since her split from estranged husband Wladimir Klitschko last summer.

But in an exclusive statement to Access, Brian shut down rumors of Hayden’s distance from her child – and even revealed that she’s currently getting in some family time.

“Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don’t believe everything you read,” he said. “She’s a great mom.”

Us Weekly had claimed that Kaya was under the care of her champion boxer dad and her grandmother in their native Ukraine, while Hayden lived stateside with Brian.

“[Hayden] knows the child being with her is not the best for [Kaya right now],” an anonymous source had told the outlet. “It’s a sad situation.”

This isn’t the first time Brian has defended rumors about his famous lady in the press. When a report surfaced last year that Hayden’s loved ones were concerned about their burgeoning relationship, the aspiring actor told Access that there was no truth to the rumors.

“Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he told Access at the time. “Hayden is happy and healthy, and so is our relationship.”

Access has reached out to Hayden and Wladimir’s reps for comment.

