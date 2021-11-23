Brian Laundrie Died From A Single Gunshot Wound, Family’s Lawyer Says

The cause of death for Brian Laundrie has been revealed.

A lawyer for the Laundrie family said they were notified by officials that the 23-year-old died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Steve Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, told NBC news.

The update comes more than a month after an autopsy and investigation into his death began.

In October, the partial human remains found in a Florida park near items belonging to the missing fugitive were confirmed as his, the FBI’s Denver office confirmed via Twitter.

According to the announcement, Laundrie’s dental records matched those of the remains, which a law enforcement official told NBC News included a portion of a human skull.

Laundrie had been missing since mid-September, after he returned home alone to Florida in the middle of a cross-country road trip with fiancée Gabby Petito.

Her family had reported her disappearance on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Grand Teton National Park a week later following a nationwide search. Initial autopsy results released on Sept. 21 ruled Petito’s death a homicide. She was laid to rest near her hometown of Holbrook, N.Y., the following week.

Petito’s cause of death was confirmed to be strangulation. Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue shared the news during a press conference, revealing that the 22-year-old died 3 to 4 weeks before her remains were found.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s case but not an official suspect. He had been wanted on a federal warrant for alleged fraudulent use of a Capital One debit card.

His family claims to have last seen him on Sept. 14, when they believe he went to Carlton Reserve for a camping trip.

The search for Laundrie was halted when the remains were found, but the initial autopsy results were not conclusive, his remains were later sent to an anthropologist for review, according to the New York Post.

