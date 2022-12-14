Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Final Days: Oak Tree Inn Employee Shares Details About His Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker seemed to be happy together in the days leading up to his death. The couple appeared to be dancing and smiling in many of their recent social media posts.

On Sunday, December 11th, the 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of the couple dancing in front of their Christmas tree as Alicia Keys’ “December Back 2 June” played in the background.

Allison captioned the video, writing, “Holiday Sunday Funday Dance!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios.”

But just two days later, on Tuesday, Allison franticly went to an LAPD station and said that Twitch had left home without his vehicle and wasn’t acting like himself, sources tell TMZ.

Access Hollywood has learned new details surrounding his death. A maintenance worker told Access on Wednesday that Stephen checked into the Oak Tree Inn at 11:30 AM on Monday. About 24 hours later someone knocked on his door to see if he wanted to stay for another night, but no one answered. The maid entered his room to do a wellness check and discovered him dead in the bathroom.

Shortly after news surfaced that the “So You Can Dance” star was dead, Allison confirmed his passing in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” the 34-year-old said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she added. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.