Brian Turk From ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ And ‘Carnivale’ Dead At 49

Actor Brian Turk has passed away following complications from brain cancer, he was 49, according to his family’s GoFundMe page, “In Support of the Brian Turk Family.”

He was best known for his multiple appearances on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and his recurring role as Gabriel on HBO’s “Carnivale. Brian also had guest roles on “Boy Meets World,” “Saved By The Bell,” “ER,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” along with dozens of other popular 90s’ TV series.

The husband and father to an 8-year-old son was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, but kept his battle private.

“Being the selfless and private person that he is, Brian kept this quiet so as not to concern his family and friends… Brian has impacted so many of us in a positive way whether it be on the football field, at Mater Dei or USC, on stage or in our personal lives. He has always been there for us in our times of need and celebration,” a statement read on his GoFundMe page.

His additional acting roles included film credits on, “American Pie 2,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles” and more.

Brian’s family thanked all the people who have donated to their fund for their continued support.