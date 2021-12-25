‘Bridgerton’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

“Bridgerton” fans got a special Christmas surprise!

Netflix celebrated the first anniversary since the series premiered by sharing a video of the cast reading Lady Whistledown’s latest issue which reveals when season 2 will drop.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton, tells co-star Simone Ashley, played by Kate Sharma, as he opens the paper, “What’s she got to say today? The cheeky little mistress.”

“Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton,” Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, says in the video, while the remainder of the message is read by various members of the cast.

“It is customary for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers,” the message reads. “I do hope you find this one informative. ‘Bridgerton’ returns March 25.”

Netflix revealed some details about the upcoming season, which is based on the series of novels which inspired the show. Fan favorites Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page who starred in season 1 will not be making their return in the same way.

“From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife,” the synopsis according to Deadline reads.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

“Bridgerton” season 2 debuts on Netflix on March 25, 2022.