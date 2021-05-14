‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Young Queen Charlotte In The Works At Netflix

The “Bridgerton” universe is expanding!

In a press release on Friday, Netflix announced a new limited series spinoff, telling the origin story of “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte.

All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

“While the series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, it will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury,” the release says, noting that an official title will be announced at a later date. Shonda Rhimes is signed on as writer and executive producer.

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria elaborated on the spinoff in a statement: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Season 2 of the original hit series is currently in production, and it’s already shaping up to be as steamy and action-packed as the first season: “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony. It will largely mirror the plot of book two in Julia Quinn’s book series that follows stories from each of the Bridgerton family member’s journey to finding love.

In January, Deadline reported that the regency-era series was watched by 82 million households worldwide, smashing records and making it Netflix’s biggest series ever.

