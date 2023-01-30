‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Exits Series Ahead Of Season 3

Phoebe Dynevor is taking a bow from the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The 27-year-old actress, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of the period drama, admitted over the weekend she is not reprising her role in Season 3 of the show.

She revealed the bombshell when Screen Rant asked if there were any exciting new dynamics for her character in the upcoming season.

“Sadly not in Season 3,” she said. “Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The “Younger” alum also echoed the same sentiment in an interview with Variety, when asked about her future in the show.

“Well, I did my two seasons,” she told the outlet. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character, and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Phoebe’s exit is surely sad news for “Bridgerton” fans but shouldn’t come as a total surprise.

The show is based on Julia Quinn’s popular book series which focuses on a different sibling in the Bridgerton family finding love each season.

The first season of the show focused on Daphne finding love with Regé-Jean Page’s Duke Simon Basset. Season 2 centered on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton falling in love with Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma.

Phoebe had a significantly smaller role in the second season of the series, while Regé-Jean did not return.

The upcoming season of “Bridgerton” will focus on Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton’s love story.

-Emely Navarro